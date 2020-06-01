Iranians stranded in Belarus returned home amid pandemic

After a month of continuous and intensive talks and follow-ups of officials at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Belarus, Iranian students and citizens living in this country returned their homeland with a special flight of the Islamic Republic of Iran Airline [Iran Air].

In this regard, officials at Iranian Embassy made their utmost efforts with the officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and Civil Aviation Organization [CAO] as well as Iran’s National Flag Carrier “Iran Air” for returning Iranians stranded in Belarus to homeland.

For this purpose, Iranian Embassy to Belarus expressed its gratitude to the Deputy Ministry of Roads and Urban Development for Transport Affairs and also head of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization [ICAO].

MA/IRN83806414