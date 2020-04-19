'Malakout' to go on screen at DaVinci Intl. Filmfest.

The animation is about a piano player who tries to bring his wife back to life but the deal awakens the devil inside him.

‘Malakout’ recently received the honorary diploma at the Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) in Dublin, Ireland. It has also won the best animation award at the first edition of the Black Country Horror Shorts Film Festival in the UK.

It has also made it into the competition program of the 35th edition of the Guadalajara International Film Festival in Mexico. The Iranian animation will be qualified for the next year's Academy Awards if it manages to win the best animation award at this festival.

DaVinci Film Festival sets out to honor the best in independent cinema from around the world, and does so by taking into account the full-scope of creative integration in any given project from performances to color correction; score to sound design.

It will be held on 22-27 August in the US.

