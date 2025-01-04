Over 170 mln tons of goods loaded, unloaded at Iranian ports

More than 20 million tons of oil goods and over 39 million tons of non-oil goods were unloaded at the Iranian ports between March 21 and December 22, 2024, the organization added.

According to the report, more than 60 million tons of oil- and non-oil goods were unloaded at the Iranian ports from March 21 to December 22, 2024.

In the sector of the containerized operations, over 2 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at the Iranian ports between March 21 and December 22, 2024, showing a 14 percent growth compared to the same period last year, the report added.

