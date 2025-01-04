  1. Economy
Jan 4, 2025, 7:02 PM

In 9-month period:

Over 170 mln tons of goods loaded, unloaded at Iranian ports

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) on Saturday announced 175 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at Iranian ports in first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to December 22, 2024).

More than 20 million tons of oil goods and over 39 million tons of non-oil goods were unloaded at the Iranian ports between March 21 and December 22, 2024, the organization added.

According to the report, more than 60 million tons of oil- and non-oil goods were unloaded at the Iranian ports from March 21 to December 22, 2024.

In the sector of the containerized operations, over 2 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at the Iranian ports between March 21 and December 22, 2024, showing a 14 percent growth compared to the same period last year, the report added.

