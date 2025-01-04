Damascus airport to start operating international flights

"We announce we will start receiving international flights to and from Damascus International Airport from Tuesday," Mr Al Saliby told official news agency Sana.

"We reassure Arab and international airlines that we are in the process of fully rehabilitating Aleppo and Damascus airports with the help of our partners so that they will be able to receive flights from all over the world," Mr Al Saliby said.

Flights were suspended at Damascus International Airport following the collapse of the government of Bashar Al Assad.

Qatar Airways announced on Thursday it will resume flights to the Syrian capital Damascus after nearly 13 years, starting with three weekly flights beginning on Tuesday.

The Qatari national carrier "is pleased to announce the resumption of three weekly flights to Damascus, Syria, from 7 January 2025," it said in a statement.

It hailed a "significant step in reconnecting the region", about a month after Islamist-led rebels toppled Syria's longtime ruler Bashar Al Assad, capping more than a decade of civil war.

"Qatar Airways is working closely with relevant authorities to ensure that all necessary safety, security and operational standards are met ahead of the relaunch," the airline said.

Qatar was the second country, after Turkey, to reopen its embassy in the Syrian capital following the overthrow of the Assad government on December 8.

Doha was one of the main backers of the armed rebellion that erupted after Assad's government crushed a peaceful uprising in 2011. Unlike several of its neighbours, Qatar had remained a stern critic of Mr Al Assad and did not renew ties with Syria despite its return to the Arab diplomatic fold last year.

MNA/