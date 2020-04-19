‘Inhale’ goes to Huesca Intl. Filmfest. in Spain

Directed and written by Nasser Zamiri, ‘Inhale’ narrates the story of a man named Ebrahim. His chronic insomnia has caused tension between him and his wife, Marziyeh.

Iranian short film ‘Inhale’, has been also picked as the official selection of Busan International Short Film Festival (BISFF) which was scheduled to be held on April 22-27, 2020 in South Korea. The 37th Busan Short Film will be held in late August due to coronavirus pandemic.

‘Inhale’ was previously screened at the 10th Iranian short film festival.

Zamiri is a multiple award-winning director who was on the jury panel of the 7th Pentedattilo Film Festival, the international short film festival in Italy.

Huesca International Film Festival is one of the oldest short film festivals in Spain. It showcases a selection of the best Latin American and international movies. The winners in the main categories are qualified automatically to enter the Short Film Contest of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It aims to promote cinematographic culture through short films by discovering innovative work in this field.

This edition of the festival will be held on 12-20 June in Spain.

