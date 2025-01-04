Uzbekistan cancels duties on trucks from Iran

The Law on the State Budget of Uzbekistan revised the rates of fees applied to foreign carriers starting in 2025. These changes apply to vehicles entering the country and moving in transit, the website Azon Global website.

Starting January 1, 2025, fees for trucks registered in Turkmenistan have been significantly increased.

In addition, the fee for transporting goods from third countries and for exporting goods from the territory of Uzbekistan has been increased to $375.

New differentiated tariffs have been introduced for carriers from the European Union and Azerbaijan as well.

Tolls for trucks registered in Iran have been abolished. The rate for them has been set at "0" dollars.

The fees for the remaining countries remained unchanged.

MNA