‘Untiemly’ wins award at 2020 KC Intl. Fimfest

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – Iranian feature ‘Untimely’, directed by Pouya Eshtehardi, has won the ‘Best World Cinema Feature’ at the 2020 edition of the International Kansas City File Festival in the US.

‘Untimely’ is about a young private, Hamin, doing his military service in a watchtower in the borderline of Iran and Pakistan. Up in the watchtower, Hamin reviews the past years and the things that happened to him and his sister since their childhood.

The feature will also be screened at the 68th edition of the Columbus International Film & Animation Festival in the US.

The Iranian movie has also won the best film, best director, and best cinematography awards at the fifth edition of Tokyo independent films celebration in Japan.

Kansas City FilmFest International is the longest-running and largest film festival in the Kansas City Metro Area which held its 24th edition from April 14 to 2020.

