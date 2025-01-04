Uzbekistan exempts Iranian cargo vehicles from transit fees

This is reflected in Uzbekistan’s state budget law for 2025, Trend reported.

This decision is based on a reciprocal agreement between the two countries, aimed at strengthening bilateral trade ties.

At the same time, Uzbekistan has updated transit fees for other foreign cargo vehicles. Vehicles from Afghanistan will pay the lowest fee of $50, while general rates for other nations remain at $400.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has announced an additional fee structure for overweight and oversized foreign cargo vehicles transiting its territory in 2025. This surcharge will apply on top of the standard transit fees, which vary from $50 to $400 depending on vehicle origin.

MP/