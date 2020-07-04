‘Malakout’ to be screened at Bulgarian animation festival

The Iranian animation will be screened at the ‘Best Animation Film Category’, of the festival which is slated to be held in the Bulgarian city of Varna from September 15-22.

The animation is about a piano player who tries to bring his wife back to life but the deal awakens the devil inside him.

Founded in 2003, IN THE PALACE International Short Film Festival is dedicated to short films, new media and digital arts of up to 27 minutes in length. Originating as a competitive forum for student films, it has grown to be a recognized platform for the expression of both young artists and established professionals.

Earlier in July, Malakout snatched two awards at Florida Animation Festival: the Mixed-Media/Experimental Animation and the Audience Favorites.

Malakout recently went on screen at the 53rd edition of Humboldt International Film Festival

It will also take part at the annual Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) in California, US, which will be held on August 6-13.

Earlier this month, ‘Malakout’ got accepted into DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) in the US, and the competition program of the 35th edition of the Guadalajara International Film Festival in Mexico. The Iranian animation will be qualified for the next year's Academy Awards if it manages to win the best animation award at this festival.

Malakout has received the honorary diploma at the Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) in Dublin, Ireland. The Iranian piece has also won the best animation award at the first edition of the Black Country Horror Shorts Film Festival in the UK.

