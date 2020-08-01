‘Malakout’ wins at Intl. Da Vinci International Film Festival

The Iranian short animated piece ‘Malakout’ directed by Farnoosh Abedi has won an award at the third International Da Vinci International Film Festival in the US.

The piece won the "Virtuvin" award, which is one of the main awards of this festival.

This is the third edition of this festival which will be held from September 10, but the awards have been announced earlier.

So far,‘Malakout’ has won the Best Short Film Award at the 14th edition of the Cryptshow Festival in Barcelona, Spain.

It has also received the honorary diploma at the Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) in Dublin, Ireland. It has also won the best animation award at the first edition of the Black Country Horror Shorts Film Festival in the UK.

The animation won the first place in two sections, namely the Mixed-Media/Experimental Animation and the Audience Favorites at the Florida Animation Festival.

The animation is about a piano player who tries to bring his wife back to life but the deal awakens the devil inside him.

