Iranian short animation ‘Malakout’ to be shown at Shanghai

The 23rd edition of the festival, which was originally scheduled to take place June 13-22, will be held online, July 18-27.

The animation is about a piano player who tries to bring his wife back to life but the deal awakens the devil inside him.

It has so far won several awards. Earlier this month, the short piece won two awards at Florida Animation Festival: the Mixed-Media/Experimental Animation and the Audience Favorites.

‘Malakout’ has received the honorary diploma at the Silk Road International Film Festival in Dublin, Ireland, as well as the best animation award at the first edition of the Black Country Horror Shorts Film Festival in the UK.

Abedi’s animated movie recently went on screen at the 53rd edition of the Humboldt International Film Festival and will take part in the annual Newport Beach Film Festival in California, US, slated for August 6-13.

It has also been accepted into the DaVinci International Film Festival in the US, and the competition program of the 35th edition of the Guadalajara International Film Festival in Mexico.

The Iranian animation will be qualified for the next year's Academy Awards if it manages to win the best animation award at this festival.

Founded in 1993, Shanghai International Film Festival is the only competitive film festival in China approved by FIAPF.

SIFF focuses on awards, markets, forums, and film exhibitions so as to build an international platform and promote the development of the film industry.

