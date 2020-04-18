'Malakout' goes to USA Filmfest.

‘Malakout’ is about a piano player who tries to bring his wife back to life but the deal awakens the devil inside him.

'Malakout' has recently won the best animation award at the first edition of the Black Country Horror Shorts Film Festival in the UK.

It has also received the honorary diploma at the Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) in Dublin, Ireland.

The USA Film Festival is a Dallas-based, non-profit organization dedicated to the recognition and encouragement of excellence in the film and video arts.

