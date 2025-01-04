Iran’s Armed Forces to hold combined drill in coming days

The combined and joint exercise of the Armed Forces will start in the coming days in various regions of the country and Persian Gulf azure water.

According to the scheduled program, the intelligence, defensive, and offensive units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Basij Force will also begin Payambar-e Azam (the Great Prophet-19) Drill within the framework of a new combined format.

Based on the annual scheduled plan of the Armed Forces, this year's military exercises will be held in a combined, joint format and compatible with the enemy’s new threats.

Improving coordination and synergy in the defensive and offensive capabilities of the Armed Forces and field exploitation of new military equipment to counter enemy threats are among the main goals of this combined and joint exercise.

