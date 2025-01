The oil dock, weighing 100,000 tons, become operational after a Bangladeshi ship successfully refueled in Kangan.

The specialized dock was constructed by Parsa Fidar Paydar Company two years ago. It is the first dock developed by the Iranian private sector that became operational in South Pars Gas Field.

With the opening of the dock, the amount of exports of liquefied gas will increase by up to 50% per year.

MNA/IRN