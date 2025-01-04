Iran, Russia target to transit 10 mln tons of goods via INSTC

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh made the comments in a joint videoconference meeting with Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Roman Starovoit on Saturday and emphasized attaining the objective of transit of 10 million tons of cargo via the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

The meeting was held with the aim of reviewing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the completion of construction operation of Rasht-Astara Railway and development of the transport cooperation within the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

Iran’s roads minister pointed to the development of the transport cooperation between Tehran and Moscow and emphasized, “Under the agreement inked between the two countries over the past years, attaining the objective of transiting 10 million tons of cargo via the International North-South Transport Corridor is of great importance."

The 20 million-ton capacity of the transit of goods via the current route of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) should be activated within the framework of rail, road and sea routes, she noted.

Sadegh termed attaining the comprehensive transportation roadmap between Iran and Russia ‘ a great achievement’ which is being followed up between Iranian and Russian ministries of roads and transportation.

