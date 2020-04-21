'A Trivial Thing’ to go on screen at St. Louis Intl. Filmfest.

Written and directed by Morteza Sabz-Qaba, 'A Trivial Thing’ narrates the story of a young man who has a dream of being an actor.

The short film had earlier been screened in the Parvaz Festival, Tassvir Festival, Pasargad Short Film Festival, the 4th International Film Festival of India, Five Continents International Film Festival, Mexico International Film Festival, UK Film Festival, Brazil International Film Festival, and the 4th Venice International Film Festival.

St. Louis International Film Festival was supposed to be held in September but it will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is a regional, internationally themed film event dedicated to exploring cross-cultural understanding through the art of the cinema. Its mission is to enhance cultural diversity by bringing American independent productions, horizon-expanding international films, and high-quality studio films to audiences before their commercial release.

