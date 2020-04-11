‘Fourteenth Day’ to go on screen in Columbus Intl. Filmfest.

Written and directed by Mahmoud Nazeri, ‘Fourteenth Day’ narrates the story of a woman who has to choose between her family and working in a harsh and industrial area. It has so far taken part in 12 international film festivals.

The film has also won the Best Feature Film award in the Family/Inspirational/Faith category of Queen Palm International Film Festival in the US.

The Columbus International Film & Animation Festival is the oldest film festival in the United States. The festival’s awards remain a revered prize for industry professionals, but the organization is equally passionate about supporting independent ﬁlm. The juried competition focuses on rewarding the world’s best films, regardless of origin, while the festival serves to promote and screen more and more films every year.

The 68th edition of the Columbus International Film & Animation Festival will be held on 15-19 April 2020 in Ohio.

MNA/4897350