Gunmen ambush Pakistan's Parachinar aid convoy

The Kurram region of northwest Pakistan has been wracked by violence for decades, but around 200 people have been killed since a fresh bout of fighting broke out in November,

As feuding tribes have battled with machine guns and heavy weapons, the remote and mountainous region bordering Afghanistan has been largely cut off from the outside world, South China Morning Post reported.

After a truce was called on January 1, the convoy was attacked while travelling to collect the first delivery of food and medical aid sent by road since November, officials said.

Kurram’s deputy commissioner was wounded “along with two other administration officials, two policemen and two Frontier Corps soldiers”, local government official Motasim Billah told journalists.

He said the attack took place around 11:00 am.

The deputy commissioner “came under an attack by unidentified miscreants” but his “condition is out of danger” according to Muhammad Ali Saif, the spokesman of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“The convoy has been temporarily halted due to security concerns,” he added in a statement.

