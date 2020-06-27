Iranian animation ‘Malakout’ goes to Polish film festival

The animation is about a piano player who tries to bring his wife back to life but the deal awakens the devil inside him.

ANIMATOR is the biggest animated film festival in Poland. The 35th edition of ANIMATOR will be held in the city of Poznan on March 20-27.

Malakout recently went on screen at the 53rd edition of Humboldt International Film Festival

It will also take part at the annual Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) in California, US, which will be held on August 6-13.

Earlier this month, ‘Malakout’ got accepted into DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) in the US, and the competition program of the 35th edition of the Guadalajara International Film Festival in Mexico. The Iranian animation will be qualified for the next year's Academy Awards if it manages to win the best animation award at this festival.

Malakout has received the honorary diploma at the Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) in Dublin, Ireland. The Iranian piece has also won the best animation award at the first edition of the Black Country Horror Shorts Film Festival in the UK.

