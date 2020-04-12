‘Untimely’ to go on screen in Columbus Intl. Filmfest.

‘Untimely’ is about a young private, Hamin, doing his military service in a watchtower in the borderline of Iran and Pakistan. Up in the watchtower, Hamin reviews the past years and the things that happened to him and his sister since their childhood.

The Iranian feature has also won the best film, best director, and best cinematography awards at the fifth edition of Tokyo independent films celebration in Japan.

The Columbus International Film & Animation Festival is the oldest film festival in the United States. The festival’s awards remain a revered prize for industry professionals, but the organization is equally passionate about supporting independent ﬁlm. The juried competition focuses on rewarding the world’s best films, regardless of origin, while the festival serves to promote and screen more and more films every year.

The 68th edition of the Columbus International Film & Animation Festival will be held on 15-19 April 2020 in Ohio.

MNA/4898327