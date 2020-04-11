  1. Culture
6 Iranian titles screened online in New Zealand

TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – Six Iranian short films directed by Iranian female filmmakers were screened online due to coronavirus pandemic at the 15th Show Me Shorts Film Festival in New Zealand.

The films, all directed by female filmmakers, included: ‘The Dérive’ by Tanin Torabi, ‘Hanged’ by Roghyeh Tavakoli, ‘Ascribed Achievements’ by Samaneh Shojaei, ‘Red Dress. No straps’ by Maryam Mohajer, ‘Limbo’ by Ghasideh Golmakani, ‘The Fried Fish’ by Leila Khalilzade, and ‘Lady with Flower Head’ by Sara Tabizade.

The festival converted all of its Short Film Night events into online screenings due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Show Me Shorts is Aotearoa New Zealand’s leading international short film festival. It prioritizes cinematic narrative-style films with strong audience appeal, as well as films that are making their premiere in our festival. Show Me Shorts is a traveling festival that screens at more than 20 cinema locations nationwide. 

As an Oscar-qualifying festival, the winners of the Best New Zealand Film Award and Best International Film Award become eligible to enter the Academy Awards.

