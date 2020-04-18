‘Waterproof’ to go on screen at Humboldt Intl. Filmfest.

Directed by Davood Rezaei, ‘Waterproof’ narrates the story of Siamak who suffered from child abuse. After twenty years, Siamak finds the man who changed his life. Siamak is a victim of childhood abuse, it happened one day after the swim class when Siamak was alone with his coach. Siamak experienced hard and bitter years to forget every connection with this memory, but this cant forgot. Now, after all, years Siamak meets his coach, his nightmare.

The 2020 Humboldt International Film Festival aims to create a space for independent filmmakers to express themselves. It will be held on 24-28 April in the US.

