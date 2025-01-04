India dep. FM stresses importance of Iran's Chabahar project

The nineteenth round of political consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and India was held on Friday (January 3) in New Delhi, chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi and his Indian counterpart Vikram Misri.

The two sides discussed all aspects of bilateral relations, including cooperation aimed at developing Chabahar Port, agricultural cooperation, trade and economic issues, as well as cultural and people-to-people relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and India. They also addressed the North-South Corridor, which is of mutual interest to Iran and India alike.

Current regional and global developments, including the situation in Afghanistan and events in West Asia and the Caucasus, were also among the topics discussed.

Takht Ravanchi underlined India's importance in the foreign relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran, reiterating Iran’s readiness to enhance cooperation in all areas between Tehran and New Delhi.

The Indian deputy foreign minister also said his country is ready to collaborate with Iran in various fields. Misri highlighted the significance of developing Chabahar Port to support Afghanistan's reconstruction and economic development.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in multilateral international organizations such as the United Nations, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

During his visit to India, Takht Ravanchi also met with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss key bilateral issues as well as ongoing developments in the region.

In the meeting, the Iranian deputy foreign minister and the top Indian diplomat stressed the necessity of strengthening high-level cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi.

During his two-day visit to India, the Iranian deputy foreign minister held a session with media representatives and editors of major media outlets in India, fielding their questions regarding issues related to bilateral relations, regional and global developments.

Takht Ravanchi also delivered speeches at two Indian think tanks that play a significant role in shaping the country's overall policies.

MNA