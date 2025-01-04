Gunmen from Nigeria kill 5 Cameroonian soldiers, MP says

It is the latest in a series of attempts to seize territory in the area.

Aka Martin Tyoga, MP for the district of Akwaya in southwestern Cameroon, where the incident took place, told Reuters the attack happened early on Friday, when hundreds of armed Fulani herdsmen crossed the border from Taraba state in Nigeria to attack a military post.

He said it was a retaliation after Cameroonian soldiers killed several herdsmen the day before.

Agwa Linus, traditional ruler of Bakinjaw, said the attackers also burnt down his home.

"This is not the first time they are attacking - it's very unfortunate," he said.

