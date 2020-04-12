‘Don't Touch Anything’ goes to Vienna Intl. Filmfest.

‘Don't Touch Anything’ narrates the story of a woman who suffers from Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

The Vienna Shorts Festival is a major international film festival celebrating short-form movies. It promotes, presents and discusses the short-form version of film making, with a huge lineup of Austrian and international films. The festival followed the motto “Courage!” and featured some 305 films from 55 countries, with particularly strong representation from female directors. Particular highlights were:

The 17th edition of the Vienna International Short Film Festival will be held from May 28 – Jun 2. Due to the coronavirus, the event will take place online only.

