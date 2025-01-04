Iran’s top officials meet to discuss rial depreciation

The regular Saturday meeting of the heads of three power branches was hosted by the head of the executive branch of the government President Masoud Pezeshkian and the heads of the legislative and legal branches Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei, respectively.

The three top officials discussed the recent increased prices of foreign currencies against the local Iranian currency, the rial.

They stressed strengthening the supplies of foreign currencies into the market and managing its demand side.

They also stressed the full authority of the Central Bank to regulate and supervise the cryptocurrency market in accordance with the Central Bank Law.

KI/6337273