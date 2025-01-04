Blast in southwestern Pakistan kills 1 person and wounds 35

Footage from the scene showed vehicles moving through the city before an explosion and flames engulfed one of them, AP reported on Saturday.

Police officer Roshan Baloch said that eight of the wounded were in critical condition, and that the rest were stable. Most of the casualties are soldiers. The device was in a car parked on the side of the road and was detonated remotely, Baloch added.

The chief minister for Balochistan province, Sarfraz Bugti, condemned the attack.

“Those who target innocent people do not deserve to be called human beings,” he said.

A separatist terrorist group called the Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the blast, but gave higher casualty figures. It also said the IED targeted a military convoy.