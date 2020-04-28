Iranian animation to take part in two US film festivals

The Iranian animation will go on screen at the 53rd edition of Humboldt International Film Festival and the 21st round of Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) in California, US.

The animation is about a piano player who tries to bring his wife back to life but the deal awakens the devil inside him.

Earlier this month, ‘Malakout’ got accepted into DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) in the US, and the competition program of the 35th edition of the Guadalajara International Film Festival in Mexico. The Iranian animation will be qualified for the next year's Academy Awards if it manages to win the best animation award at this festival.

Malakout has received the honorary diploma at the Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) in Dublin, Ireland. The Iranian piece has also won the best animation award at the first edition of the Black Country Horror Shorts Film Festival in the UK.

Humboldt is recognized as the longest student-run film festival in the world. For 53 consecutive years, the student-body of Humboldt State University has been inviting independent filmmakers (working in traditional and experimental modes) to enter their film shorts for the event. The HIFF will be held on May 4-15, 2020.

The annual Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) is also celebrated as one of the leading festivals of the US. It attracts 58,000 film and food fans to over 100 feature films, 30 short film programs, and a dozen public parties featuring more than 65 culinary partners. The NBFF is scheduled for August 6-13, 2020.

