Resistance detonate house infiltrated by soldiers in Jabalia

The operation, which was carried out with the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades' al-Amoudi Brigade, showed resistance fighters rigging a house with a 155mm Howitzer shell, left behind by the Israeli enemy, which was detonated after a group of enemy soldiers entered the house, Al Mayadeen reported.

In a related context, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Friday that it had destroyed four Israeli Merkava tanks using several highly explosive devices along the advance axis east of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

In another statement, the Qassam Brigades reported targeting a Merkava tank with a Shawaz explosive charge east of Safatwi Street, west of the Jabalia camp.

MNA