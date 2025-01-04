ISIL terrorists go to Iraq from Syria under US cover

An Iraqi security expert told local media that American forces facilitated the infiltration of ISIL terrorist elements, including foreigners, into the Wadi Horan region in western Province of Al Anbar in Iraq.

Qatari al-Samrmad said in an interview with al-Maalomah news agency that the information received indicates that a number of ISIL terrorist group forces entered the Wadi Horan desert region in western Anbar from Syria with the support and coordination of the US-led international coalition forces.

He added that the international coalition helped these ISIL members find secret underground tunnels in western Anbar, and they have been stationed in small groups of 3 to 4 people equipped with new vehicles, modern weapons, and the flag of the American forces stationed at the Ain al-Assad base. This action indicates the existence of a scenario whose details are still unclear, the observer said.

Al-Samrmad said that the international coalition forces are providing an air cover from Syrian regions to the Wadi Horan for the movements of the criminal terrorist group.

"The international coalition forces disabled the GPS service in the Wadi Horan region to prevent Iraqi planes from flying over the airspace of the region to target these terrorist elements. This action is intended to create insecurity and instability in Iraq in line with the goals that are known to everyone," he explained.

