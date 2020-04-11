  1. Culture
‘Greyish’ goes to Animayo filmfest. in Spain

TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – Iranian short animated piece ‘Greyish’ directed by Eghbal Shirzaei Sani has made it into the competition program of the 15th edition of Oscar-qualifying Animayo Film Festival in Spain.

The animation is about a woolen old man and his stages of life as a metaphor for everyone’s lives.

Animayo is a European Summit of animation, visual effects and video games that was born in Spain in 2006, directed by the Spanish director and producer Damián Perea, currently the Spanish Ambassador of the European Animation Émile Awards.

It is the first and the only animated Spanish Festival being declared ‘Qualifying Festival’ for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the Oscars Academy Awards. The winners of Animayo will be eligible for consideration in the Animated Short Film category of the Academy Awards without the standard theatrical run, provided the film otherwise complies with the Academy rules, according to the event's organizers.

The festival will take place on May 4 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain.

'Greyish' has previously won the Highly Commended Award of the 24th edition of the Canberra Short Film Festival in Australia.

