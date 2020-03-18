Iran coronavirus update: 17,361 infections, 1,135 deaths

He said that 1,192 more cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 117,631.

Some 5,710 patients infected by the new coronavirus have so far recovered from the disease, he added.

This is while on Tuesday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran stood at 988 with 16,169 confirmed cases.

As health officials underscore the only way to defeat the outbreak is to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travels.

According to the latest reports, 198,739 people have so far been diagnosed with COVID-19 epidemic around the world, with the death toll having jumped to 7,989.

