COVID-19 infects 43 Iranians per hour: deputy health min.

He underscore the only way to defeat the outbreak is to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travels.

Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raeisi announced on Wednesday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 1,135 with 17,361 confirmed cases.

He said that 1,192 more cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 117,631.

Some 5,710 patients infected by the new coronavirus have so far recovered from the disease, he added.

This is while on Tuesday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran stood at 988 with 16,169 confirmed cases.

