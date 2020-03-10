Coronavirus death toll passes 4,000 worldwide

Based on the latest reports, 114,458 people have so far been diagnosed with the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, around the world, with the death toll having jumped to 4,027.

Mainland China reported 22 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, putting the country’s total infections at 80,757 and a death toll of 3,136.

All 27 European Union member states have now reported infections. Italy, Europe’s COVID-19 epicenter has so far reported 9,172 infections and 463 deaths.

South Korea is the third country with the most infections. It reported on Tuesday 35 new cases, which put the country’s total infections at 7,513 with 54 deaths.

Iran also announced on Monday that 43 more people have died from the novel coronavirus, increasing the death toll to 237. So far, 7,161 have been infected in the country, out of whom 2,394 have recovered, according to the Health Ministry.

This comes as the World Health Organization has warned about a looming pandemic.

France, Spain, Germany and the US follow next.

The US has also reported 24 deaths from the coronavirus and 708 confirmed cases as the outbreak that continues to spread to new countries around the world.

MNA/PR