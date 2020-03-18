Iranian, Swedish FMs discuss coronavirus outbreak over phone

In the telephone conversation, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde talked about bilateral ties between Tehran and Stockholm, the coronavirus global pandemic, and the regional issues.

In the conversation, Foreign Minister Zarif reminded the Swedish diplomat about the necessity of countering and disregarding the illegal, unilateral and cruel sanctions that the US has imposed on the Iranian people.

