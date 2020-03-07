Larijani thanks Iranians for coop. in battle against coronavirus

“I express my gratitude to the Iranian people, especially the citizens of Qom, Gilan and Tehran, for their great hope and unity in the battle against coronavirus,” Larijani wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.

The parliament speaker appreciated the selfless endeavors of the health officials and personnel to contain the virus outbreak, expressing hope that the situation will be handled in the near future.

He also expressed commiserations with the families of the victims of the pandemic and wished a speedy recovery for those suffering from the disease.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, has risen to 124 with 4,747 confirmed cases in Iran.

Tehran (1,413 confirmed cases), Qom (523 confirmed cases), and Gilan (424 confirmed cases) are among the provinces which have the most infected cases with coronavirus.

Over 900 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

The novel coronavirus has so far infected more than 100,000 people in 90 countries, claiming over 3,400 lives.

