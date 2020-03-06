Coronavirus death toll passes 3,387 worldwide

According to the latest reports, the novel coronavirus has so far infected 98,429 people in 90 countries, claiming 3,387 lives.

Mainland China reported 146 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 6, putting the country’s total infections at 88,555 and a death toll of 3,042.

Countries like South Korea, Italy and Iran are reporting a growing number of infections.

As of Thursday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 107 with 3,513 confirmed cases.

South Korea has a total of 6,284 cases with a death toll of 40.

Italy has reported 3,858 coronavirus cases and 148 deaths, the most in Europe. France, Germany, and Spain stand next in Europe with 1,250 positive cases in total.

The US has also reported 14 deaths from the coronavirus and 226 confirmed cases as the outbreak that continues to spread to new countries around the world.

MNA/PR