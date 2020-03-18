  1. Politics
China sends 30 tons of health, medical aids to Iran to fight coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Health and medical consignment of Beijing Municipality was delivered to Tehran Municipality in order to combat novel coronavirus.

The cargo weighing more than 30 tons was shipped to Tehran on several occasions by 11 truckloads.

Beijing Mayor Chen Jining sent a letter to Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi, stressing the need for continued bilateral cooperation in various areas, especially in the fight against coronavirus.

Appreciating this valuable aid by the Beijing municipality, Hanachi emphasized the bilateral and friendly cooperation between the two cities, especially in times of crisis.

China has already delivered four cargoes of humanitarian aid to Iran.

