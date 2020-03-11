Global Coronavirus death toll climbs to 4,300

According to the latest reports, 119,245people have so far been diagnosed with the coronavirus, with the death toll has jumped to 4,300.

Mainland China reported 29 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, putting the country’s total infections at 80,783 and a death toll of 3,158.

As reported, a 53-year-old woman has died from coronavirus in Indonesia, becoming the country’s first recorded death from the virus, a health ministry official said on Wednesday.

All 27 European Union member states have now reported infections. Italy, Europe’s COVID-19 epicenter has so far reported 10,149 infections and 631 deaths.

Iran is the third country with the most infections. It reported on Tuesday 881 new cases, which put the country’s total infections at 8,042 with 291 deaths.

Next, comes South Korea with 7,755 of coronavirus patients and 61 dead cases.

France, Spain, Germany and the US follow next.

The US has also reported 31 deaths from the coronavirus and 1,010 confirmed cases as the outbreak that continues to spread to new countries around the world.

