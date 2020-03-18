Consignment aid from China Atomic Energy Authority arrives in Iran

The consignment reportedly includes 10,000 gowns for patients and medical staff in ICU, 4,500 facial masks and 10 oxygen concentrators.

Provided by cooperation of Iranian foreign ministry and embassy in Beijing, the cargo was received by Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) on Wednesday.

AEOI will deliver the consignment to Iranian health ministry.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Iran's Ambassador in Beijing China Mohammad Keshavarz-zadeh said that the new aid shipments would be sent to Iran on Tuesday night.

Keshavarz-zadeh wrote, “A plane carrying more than 15 tons of Chinese public aid, including 1512 packages of test kits, oxygen breathing apparatus, body temperature monitor, hospital disinfectant, masks, gloves and goggles, disinfectants were sent to Tehran on Sunday and the same amount of humanitarian aid will be sent to Iran on Tuesday night.”

MNA/4882044