Leader urges all to follow anti-corona instructions of health ministry

After planting two saplings this morning in Tehran to highlight the National Tree Planting Day (Arbor Day), the Leader expressed gratitude for Iran's ministry of health and for the medical staff because of their endless efforts in combatting the spread of coronavirus in Iran, inquiring the nation and all Iranian organizations and bodies, including the Armed Forces, to fully follow the instructions issued by the health ministry.

Ayatollah Khamenei also wished a speedy recovery for Iranian coronavirus patients and extended condolences over the death of the virus' victims.

The Leader noted that Iran will be coping with the virus for a period of time and will overcome it.

As of Tuesday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 77 with 2336 confirmed cases.

Deputy Minister of Iran’s Health Ministry Alireza Raiesi made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that of the total 5,731 who have been so far tested for COVID-19, 2,336 were diagnosed with the new virus since its outbreak in the country.

The figures yesterday indicated 1,501 confirmed cases with a death toll of 66.

According to the latest reports, 90,932 people have so far been diagnosed with COVID-19 epidemic around the world, with the death toll having jumped to 3,119.

