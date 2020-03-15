No plans to quarantine any city: Rouhani

“There will be no quarantine, not today, not during the New Year holidays [starting on March 20], and the government services will be provided to people as before,” Rouhani said in a Sunday meeting with representatives of the country’s private sector, which was held to address the economic losses incurred by the outbreak.

“Any limitation will be determined by the Corona Combat and Prevention Headquarters,” he stressed.

The president noted that the decision has been made to help people go on with their normal economic and social life, adding that, however, the government will define and provide support packages and plans for the businesses that have been affected by this situation.

Rouhani further called on people to unite and help the combat soon come to fruition and eliminate this danger from the country.

First detected in Wuhan city in central China in December, the virus has spread to more than 140 countries. More than 5,400 people have died of COVID-19 across the world, and more than 146,000 people have also been infected. About 72,000 people have also recovered from the illness, globally.

