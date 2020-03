In this conversation, Zarif referred to the US cruel sanctions on Iran as the major impediment disturbing the country's fight against COVID-19, noting that the world will eventually overcome the challenge.

The Iranian FM hailed Azerbaijan's support for Iran in this regard.

On March 7, the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan allocated $5 million of humanitarian aid to Iran to combat the new coronavirus outbreak.

“There are friendly and good neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Iran. The relevant ministries and government agencies of both countries work closely to prevent the spread of the COVID-19," Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers said.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the Azerbaijani government ordered the allocation of these funds from the reserve fund of the state budget for 2020.

Iran has adopted nationwide measures to contain the outbreak including the closure of schools and universities, regular disinfection of public places, and imposing restrictions on domestic travels. However, the unfair US sanctions imposed on Iran during the past two years have limited Iran’s ability to access the required funds.

Zarif has called on his foreign counterparts to stand against the unjust US sanctions against the Islamic Republic that have challenged the country's fight against the coronavirus outbreak. In separate letters delivered to the foreign envoys and representatives in Iran on Sunday, Zarif addressed his foreign counterparts and explained Iran’s latest measures in the fight against the new pandemic outbreak and the challenges the country is facing due to the US’ unjust economic sanctions.