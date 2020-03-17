Coronavirus outbreak should be contained with observing health protocols: Pres. Rouhani

He made the remarks in a phone talk with the Governor General of Khorasan Razavi province Alireza Razm Hosseini late on Monday.

President Rouhani received detailed reports on the measures taken in accordance with the guidelines of the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters and emphasized the need for local authorities to work in all sectors and to use the province's capacities, including armed forces and public organizations to provide services to the public and prevent the spread of the disease.

He expressed satisfaction with the effective cooperation between the people and the authorities in controlling and dealing with COVID-19.

“It is hoped that with the help of the people and by observing health protocols in different sectors, we will be able to control the rising trend of coronavirus outbreak as soon as possible.”

President Rouhani reiterated his appreciation for the dedication and valuable services of doctors, nurses and medical staff of hospitals in Khorasan Razavi province and throughout the country, adding, "We ask the good people of Khorasan Razavi province and neighboring provinces to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH) in Holy Mashhad to pay attention to the guidelines announced by the Ministry of Health and stay at home and make pilgrimage from there.”

For his part, Governor General of Khorasan Razavi Alireza Razm Hosseini gave the latest reports on the outbreak of coronavirus and those infected and the measures taken to implement the policies and programs of the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters.

