2nd round of Parl. elections to be held in early Sept.

"The event was planned to be held on April 17, but due to the coronavirus outburst in the country, it will be postponed to September 4, 2020," he described.

"It will be held in 11 elections bases across the country, in where the elections have entered the second round," he added.

Millions of Iranians cast voted for the 11th parliamentary election as well as Assembly of Experts’ mid-term election (in some provinces) in late February across the country.

A total of 7,148 candidates, including dozens of Iranians from the religious minorities, ran for the parliament.

There are 290 seats in the parliament.

