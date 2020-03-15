Iran coronavirus update: 13,938 infections, 724 deaths

As of Sunday, 1,209 more cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 13,938, said Jahanpour.

Some 4,590 patients infected by the new coronavirus have so far recovered from the disease, he added.

This is while on Saturday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran stood at 611 with 12,729 confirmed cases.

Jahanpour highlighted that the only way to defeat the outbreak is to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travels.

ccording to the latest reports, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has hit 156,700 across the globe as of Sunday.

The virus has affected over 140 countries, causing more than 5,800 deaths so far while near 76,000 patients with the virus have recovered.

In other developments, US President Donald Trump was tested for the virus, with the result coming back negative. Meanwhile, Begona Gomez - the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez - has been diagnosed with the virus.

