Mar 25, 2020, 9:00 PM

Interior min.:

Parks, department stores to be shut down amid coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN, Mar. 25 (MNA) – Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said on Wed. that parks and department stores will be closed amid coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, but those stores that supply basic requirements of people will continue their activities.

It has been decided that important and crowded centers such as parklands and department stores will be closed following the deadly virus spread across the country.

But those stores that provide people with their basic needs and supplies will continue their activities during these days, the interior minister added.

All entry and exit of the cities will be strictly controlled, he said and urged people to establish more cooperation with responsible officials in line with containing the disease.

