Iran, Kuwait underscore cooperation on fight against coronavirus

The Iranian envoy named US-led sanctions on his country as the main factor preventing it from supplying the required medicine and medical equipment for dealing and overcoming COVID-19.

"Sanctions imposers on Iran are showing their ugly and inhumane face more than ever," he said.

The Kuwaiti official, for his turn, noted that defeating the outbreak require an international collaboration.

He also voiced his country's readiness for cooperation on the issue with Iran.

On March 6, Iranian FM Zarif and his Kuwaiti counterpart Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held a phone conversation on mutual cooperation in fighting against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Kuwaiti FM announced his country's readiness to cooperate with Iran and send humanitarian aid to fight against the spread of the deadly virus.

Appreciating Kuwait's proposal and declaring readiness to send aid to Iran, FM Zarif called for regional and global cooperation in the fight against coronavirus.

MNA/