Zarif’s urges counterparts to stand against US' anti-Iran sanctions in COVID-19 battle

In separate letters delivered to the foreign envoys and representatives in Iran on Sunday, Zarif addressed his foreign counterparts and explained Iran’s latest measures in the fight against the new pandemic outbreak and the challenges the country is facing due to the US’ unjust economic sanctions.

The content of the messages are similar to the letter Zarif sent earlier to Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.

He urged his counterparts across the world saying, now that most of the countries have been affected by the spread of the highly contagious Covid19 viral disease, the Iranian population – unlike those of other countries affected – suffer under the most severe and indiscriminate campaign of economic terrorism in history, imposed illegally and extra-territorially by the Government of the United States since it reneged on its commitments under Security Council Resolution 2231 in May 2018.

He wrote that “while other nations debate how to control the spread of the virus—and while their economies suffer and fear takes hold among their populations—our people not only suffer from its effects without the full benefits of adequate medical equipment and supplies, but also the many other ways in which U.S. economic terrorism had devastated many households prior to the inception of Covid-19, and only made worse since its arrival in Iran. This should be manifestly evident as economic and other effects are multiplying even in countries less afflicted with the virus.”

At the end of his letter, Zarif said, “It is imperative that the Government of the United States immediately halt its campaign of economic terrorism against the Iranian people and lift all sanctions it has illegally imposed on my country in contravention of UNSCR 2231.”

“To this end, it is imperative that the United Nations and its Member-States join the Iranian people in demanding that the Government of the United States abandon its malign and fruitless approach against Iran,” he added.

