  1. Politics
Mar 15, 2020, 1:15 PM

Iran calls on countries to end passivity against US sanctions

Iran calls on countries to end passivity against US sanctions

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – Referring to the US unilateral sanctions against Iran, Behzad Saberi, Advisor to Iranian Foreign Minister called on countries complying with these sanctions to end their passivity.

In a tweet on Sunday, Saberi wrote, “Countries hit by COVID-19 are allocating billions to overcome outbreak and its economic & social effects on people.”

“The US's unlawful & unilateral sanctions and shameful submissiveness by others have deprived Iran of needed financial resources. Stop passivity. #EndIranSanctions,” he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urging the body to disregard Washington sanctions on Tehran amid coronavirus outbreak.

MNA/FNA 13981225000351

News Code 156737

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News