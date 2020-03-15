Iran calls on countries to end passivity against US sanctions

In a tweet on Sunday, Saberi wrote, “Countries hit by COVID-19 are allocating billions to overcome outbreak and its economic & social effects on people.”

“The US's unlawful & unilateral sanctions and shameful submissiveness by others have deprived Iran of needed financial resources. Stop passivity. #EndIranSanctions,” he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urging the body to disregard Washington sanctions on Tehran amid coronavirus outbreak.

MNA/FNA 13981225000351